Deadly roads to watch out for this holiday season
As if motorists didn’t have enough reasons to drive carefully during the typically busy holiday season, a new report should give Oklahoma drivers extra caution.
Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau, a report found that in 2021, Oklahoma had 5.26 fatalities per 1 million residents from Christmas to New Year’s Day, ranking it No. 4 in the nation behind Arkansas, Alabama and South Carolina.
The report said that between 2001 and 2021, there were 318 fatalities in Oklahoma during the holiday season from Christmas to New Year’s Day.
More than 100 million Americans are expected to drive more than 50 miles this holiday season.
The 5 most dangerous roads during the holidays
Within Oklahoma, the following roads were found to be the most dangerous between Christmas and New Year’s Day from 2001 to 2021:
US-177 in Pottawatomie County: 5 fatalities
US-60 in Osage County: 4 fatalities
South Broadway St in Logan County: 4 fatalities
SR-9 in Cleveland County: 4 fatalities
US-75 in Tulsa County: 4 fatalities
At the national level, drunk driving was found to be the No. 1 cause of , followed by speeding.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where are the deadliest roads in Oklahoma?