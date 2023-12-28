Deadly roads to watch out for this holiday season

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicle is seen blocking a roadway in Midwest City in April 2023.

As if motorists didn’t have enough reasons to drive carefully during the typically busy holiday season, a new report should give Oklahoma drivers extra caution.

Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau, a report found that in 2021, Oklahoma had 5.26 fatalities per 1 million residents from Christmas to New Year’s Day, ranking it No. 4 in the nation behind Arkansas, Alabama and South Carolina.

The report said that between 2001 and 2021, there were 318 fatalities in Oklahoma during the holiday season from Christmas to New Year’s Day.

More than 100 million Americans are expected to drive more than 50 miles this holiday season.

The 5 most dangerous roads during the holidays

Within Oklahoma, the following roads were found to be the most dangerous between Christmas and New Year’s Day from 2001 to 2021:

US-177 in Pottawatomie County: 5 fatalities

US-60 in Osage County: 4 fatalities

South Broadway St in Logan County: 4 fatalities

SR-9 in Cleveland County: 4 fatalities

US-75 in Tulsa County: 4 fatalities

At the national level, drunk driving was found to be the No. 1 cause of , followed by speeding.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where are the deadliest roads in Oklahoma?