Deadly Roxbury shooting puts school on lockdown, leaves neighbors calling for an end to violence

Gunshots at midday put a Roxbury neighborhood on edge.

“I heard three shots…three,” said Nestor Hernandez who lives nearby.

The murder lefts others in grief.

“Oh my God, that was my cousin. Oh my God,” shouted a woman who showed up on the scene.

Boston Police say the deadly shooting happened on Wabeno Street, right off of Wyoming Street, shortly before noon on Wednesday.

“Upon arrival officers observed a male in his mid 50′s suffering from gunshot wounds. This male victim was pronounced,” said Boston Police Superintendent in Chief Gregory Long.

Sky 25 showed the scene from above, where police focused on a black sedan. And the shooting was not far from the Trotter Elementary School just a block away.

“I will make mention that the Trotter School was put on safe mode,” said Chief Long.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden showed up in scene and was distressed this happened so close to the school.

“It’s sad and disheartening to arrive on a scene and look at a school and see a bunch of kids in safe mode peering out the window,” said Hayden.

Nestor Hernandez heard the gunfire.

“Three times boom, boom, boom. Three shots,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez is uneasy because this happened in the middle of the day.

“In 14 years that I lived here, I’ve never seen something thing like this here before,” he said.

Hernandez is pleading with police to do more to stop the violence.

“I feel bad about what happened, but we need more protection in the neighborhood for everybody. We need more protection,” said Hernandez.

To that end, the DA and police are asking the community to help find who did this. The DA says this goes beyond what the police and his office can do alone. He says that it takes everyone to stop and solve these deadly shootings.

