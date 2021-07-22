‘This is deadly serious’: Pelosi addresses decision to reject 2 Republicans for Jan. 6 committee

At a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed her rejection of two Republicans nominated for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Pelosi said the issue is “deadly serious” and that she vetoed the two GOP lawmakers because of actions and statements they made that she believed would affect the “integrity” of the investigation.

  • Republicans abandon Capitol riot probe after Pelosi rejects Jordan, Banks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday withdrew his five nominees to serve on the special committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them. Pelosi had earlier rejected Representatives Jim Jordan and Jim Banks, staunch defenders of former President Donald Trump, from serving on the panel investigating the Trump supporters who assaulted Congress in an attempt to stop it from certifying President Joe Biden's election.

  • McCarthy rips Pelosi for 'egregious abuse of power'

    HOUSE MINORITY LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY: "This is the Peoples' House, not Pelosi's House."House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday withdrew all five of his nominees for the special committee probing the deadly January 6th attack on the Capitol after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them. Pelosi earlier on Wednesday rejected Representatives Jim Jordan and Jim Banks, staunch defenders of former President Donald Trump, saying in a statement she was doing so to protect the integrity of the investigation, and due to “concern about statements made and actions taken” by Banks and Jordan. She added, “The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.” McCarthy fired back, blasting Pelosi for what he called an “egregious abuse of power.” “Pelosi has created a sham process. No committee in Congress will work if one person is picking all who can serve. This has never happened before.” Pelosi created the 13-member panel after Republicans lawmakers rejected an earlier attempt to create an independent, bipartisan commission. Pelosi had previously appointed one Republican, Liz Cheney, to the panel.Cheney, who was stripped of her leadership position among House Republicans for rejecting Trump's false claims that the November election was stolen, told reporters she would remain on the commission and agreed with Pelosi's decision. She then criticized McCarthy for what she called his “disingenuous” “rhetoric.” “At every opportunity, the Minority Leader has attempted to prevent the American people from understanding what happened, to block this investigation.” McCarthy on Wednesday pledged Republicans would conduct their own investigation into the events of January 6th.

  • Pelosi firm on booting pro-Trump GOP from Jan. 6 riot committee

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi won’t be reconsidering an unprecedented decision to block two Republican appointees from a special committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, even though it prompted GOP leaders to walk away from participating entirely.

  • Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe; GOP vows boycott

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two Republicans tapped by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, a decision the Republican denounced as “an egregious abuse of power.” McCarthy said the GOP won't participate in the investigation if Democrats won't accept the members he appointed. Pelosi cited the “integrity” of the probe in refusing Wednesday to accept the appointments of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, picked by McCarthy to be the top Republican on the panel, or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

  • Pelosi considering adding former GOP congressman as adviser to Jan. 6 committee

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are considering inviting former House Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman to serve as an adviser to the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol assault, according to sources familiar with the deliberations. Riggleman, a former intelligence officer who lost his primary last year, has been a forceful critic of other Republicans over election-related disinformation and QAnon conspiracy theories. Rep. Liz Cheney, picked by Pelosi to serve on the committee, has been pushing the idea even before Pelosi rejected two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s choices on Wednesday.

  • Pelosi rejects Trump allies for Jan. 6 riot probe; GOP may boycott

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday rejected two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, a decision McCarthy denounced as “an egregious abuse of power.”

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejects two GOP picks for Capitol riot investigation committee

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's recommendations for the January 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot. In response, McCarthy threatened to pull all of his picks for the panel and pursue an investigation led by Republicans. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the developments.

