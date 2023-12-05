Deadly shooting on I-20 as people were driving from club in Columbia, SC sheriff says

One person was killed and at least three others were hurt Monday in a shooting that happened on a Midlands stretch of Interstate 20, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kershaw County Corner David West identified 21-year-old Lamar resident Devin Simon as the homicide victim from the shooting that happened on the eastbound side I-20, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Three other people were treated for injuries suffered in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Further information on the conditions of two of the victims was not available.

Two vehicles were hit by gunfire in the area near mile marker 89 on I-20, according to the release. That’s in the Elgin area of Kershaw County, not far from Exit 87, which is the junction with White Pond Road.

Evidence is marked following a shooting.

Law enforcement learned about the shooting after an officer pursued a speeding vehicle that didn’t stop until it arrived at MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said.

At about 4:30 a.m., a Camden Police Department officer tried to stop a speeding Nissan Armada with six occupants near the intersection of Broad Street and DeKalb Street in Camden, according to the release. But the driver refused to stop until getting to the hospital, more than a mile away, where two occupants ran off, one was taken into custody and the other three were treated after being shot, the sheriff’s office said. Simon was one of the three.

Shortly after the pursuit, at about 4:40 a.m., a 911 caller said she was shot in the head while driving a Chevrolet Impala, according to the release. She was parked on the westbound side of I-20, near the 104 mile marker, when the call was made, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was taken to the emergency room with what the sheriff’s office called a non-life threatening head injury, and she has been treated and released.

Law enforcement officers investigate a vehicle that was hit by gunfire.

Both vehicles, riddled with gunshot holes, and all of the occupants are connected, the sheriff’s office said.

The victims in the Nissan were heading away from Columbia after leaving a strip club in the Broad River Road area, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved.

Information about a motive for the shooting was not available. No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Following the shooting, and as law enforcement searched the highway, traffic was backed up on I-20, officials said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted the sheriff’s office and police department in the investigation.