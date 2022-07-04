Deadly shooting at Copenhagen shopping mall
A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing three people and critically wounding three others, police said. (July 4)
One person has been arrested, Copenhagen Head of Police Soren Thomassen told reporters at a news conference. He described the suspect as a 22-year-old ethnic Danish man.
Three people were shot dead at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday.
Several people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, police said. A 22-year-old suspect is in custody.
Witnesses initially believed killer ‘was a thief’ before man began ‘just shooting into the crowd’
Three people were killed and several more were wounded in a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday, Danish police said, adding they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and charged him with manslaughter. The attack rocked Denmark at the end of an otherwise joyful week, just after it hosted the first three stages of the Tour de France cycle race. Copenhagen police said armed officers were sent to Field's mall in the capital late on Sunday afternoon after reports of a shooting, and had told people inside to stay put and await assistance.
