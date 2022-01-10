Deadly shooting in East Hartford

Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant

A man died in a weekend shooting in East Hartford, police said Monday.

Detectives are investigating the deadly shooting as a homicide.

Officers found the man on Westbrook Street Sunday afternoon, according to police. The street is between Tolland Street and Burnside Avenue, near Martin Park.

Citing the active nature of the investigation, police declined to release more information early Monday.

Check back later for details.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories