Deadly shooting in East Hartford

A man died in a weekend shooting in East Hartford, police said Monday.

Detectives are investigating the deadly shooting as a homicide.

Officers found the man on Westbrook Street Sunday afternoon, according to police. The street is between Tolland Street and Burnside Avenue, near Martin Park.

Citing the active nature of the investigation, police declined to release more information early Monday.

Check back later for details.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.