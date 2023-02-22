Deadly shooting in Inskip involved two roommates, police say

No one has been charged in a shooting involving two roommates that left one man dead, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said.

Officers responded at around 2:25 a.m. Feb. 22 to a home in the 1200 block of West Parkway Avenue in the Inskip neighborhood and found a man inside who had been shot, the spokesperson said in a press release. Knoxville Fire Department and emergency response workers responded to the home, where the victim was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Police say their investigation revealed that the shooting involved two roommates and everyone involved has been accounted for, the release said. No charges have been filed.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter for Knox News. She can be reached by email at lkellar@knoxnews.com.

