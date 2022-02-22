Deadly shooting investigated at former state representative’s home with ‘doomsday bunker’

A fatal shooting at a well-known Madison County house is under investigation, according to local officials.

Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison confirmed he and his office were investigating a death which resulted from the Tuesday morning shooting. The shooting occurred at 1266 Willis Branch Road, according to Kentucky State Police.

The home was owned and previously put up for sale by former state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan. It’s still on the market and Morgan still owns it, the Madison County Property Valuation Administrator’s office confirmed Tuesday.

State police were on scene Tuesday but were still in the “very early stages, preliminary stages of the investigation,” Trooper Robert Purdy said.

Whether or not Morgan had any involvement will “be determined during the investigation,” Purdy said.

Anyone in the area who might’ve seen anything suspicious between 4 and 4:30 a.m. is encouraged to contact state police at 859-623-2404.

Morgan’s Willis Branch Road home was previously put up for sale for $6.5 million and received attention because it features a doomsday bunker.

This is a developing story and will be updated.