Deadly Shooting Investigation
Cruise, the GM self-driving subsidiary, said Thursday that federal prosecutors and securities regulators have opened investigations into the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The probes by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which were revealed as part of an internal report released Thursday, join numerous other investigations at nearly every level of government, including the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the California Public Utilities Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The October 2 incident — and the decisions by Cruise leadership in the days following — has put the company's future at risk, forcing GM to slash costs and take greater control of the troubled company.
Aggressive and impaired driving can have dire consequences, and a recent study showed the worrying human toll.
Krafton has more in store for its battle royale shooting game PUBG, its biggest mobile title, according to Goldman Sachs. The South Korean firm is plotting "incremental updates" to its strategy to sustain and expand PUBG, Goldman Sachs said in a note Wednesday and seen by TechCrunch. A major graphics upgrade is also in the works, Goldman Sachs said, adding that Krafton plans to use Unreal Engine 5 for a PUBG 2.0 revamp.
Nine months after previous criminal charges against Baldwin were dismissed, the actor was indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. We look at how he can be recharged and what legal experts think of the prosecution's case.
Apple released a new version of iOS yesterday with a handful of new features, such as collaborative playlists in Apple Music and a new Unity wallpaper for Black History Month. It is disabled by default and I encourage iPhone users to turn it on when they have updated to iOS 17.3. This feature is the result of an investigation from Joanna Stern and Nicole Nguyen for the Wall Street Journal.
Wildlife photography has long been at the cutting edge of technology, and National Geographic's 'A Real Bug's Life' docu-series is no exception.
Don't take a vacation from making your roster better. Check out these great pickups who can help you for the rest of the season.
A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.
Federal safety regulators have opened an investigation into Fisker's first electric vehicle over braking problems. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) issued a notice that it's probing Fisker's Ocean SUV for loss of braking performance.
These power banks, rechargeable lights and warm winter duds can keep you comfortable during Mother Nature's worst.
The U.K.'s competition authority has fleshed out new details of how it plans to wield long anticipated powers, incoming under a reform bill that's still in front of parliament, to proactively regulate digital giants with so-called strategic market status (SMS) -- saying today that, in the first year of the regime coming into force, it expects to undertake 3-4 investigations of tech giants to determine if they meet the bar. Of course the regulator isn't naming any names as yet but it's a fair guess that Apple and Google (aka Alphabet) will be towards the top of this investigation list. Tech giants that end up being subject to the U.K.'s special abuse regime can expect to face interventions that prevent them from preferencing their own products, the CMA also confirmed today.
The FAA will have more oversight of the production and manufacturing of Boeing's 737 Max 9 planes after one lost a cabin panel mid-flight. The agency suggested it might delegate a third party to conduct Boeing inspections and quality control.
A group of family members related to children and teens who overdosed on fentanyl sued Snapchat maker Snap last year, accusing the social media company of facilitating illicit drug deals involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid many times deadlier than heroin. The parents and family members involved in the lawsuit are being represented by the Social Media Victims Law Center, a firm that specializes in civil cases against social media companies in order to make them "legally accountable for the harm they inflict on vulnerable users." The lawsuit, originally filed in 2022 and amended last year, alleges that executives at Snap "knew that Snapchat’s design and unique features, including disappearing messages... were creating an online safe haven for the sale of illegal narcotics."
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
A look at the some of the top stories this year
Reed will have to cover his critics' legal costs after trying to sue them for $1 billion.
The three-part true-crime series debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s TV chart. It tells the story of the 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins, which was branded a hoax by police. What really happened.
A former Trump aide is seeking to have Willis disqualified for engaging in an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” with her lead prosecutor.
Donald Trump’s former “fixer,” Michael Cohen, used Google Bard to cite made-up legal cases that ended up in a federal court. Cohen admitted in unsealed court papers that he passed on documents referencing bogus cases to his lawyer, who then relayed them to a federal judge.
Thieves unsuccessfully tried to steal a GMC Canyon and a Chevrolet Colorado from a train car parked in Mexico. Both trucks were damaged.