Deadly shooting investigation underway in Smyrna, police say

Smyrna police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.

Authorities said around 7:24 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot in the area of Lochloman Lane and Highland Drive.

Officials confirmed that there was at least one person killed in the shooting. Their identity has not been released.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody or what led to the shooting.

It is unclear how many people were shot.

The investigation remains ongoing.

