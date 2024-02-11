Deadly shooting investigation underway in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – One woman is dead after a shooting in Thomson early Sunday morning.

The McDuffie County Coroner’s Office was called to Piedmont McDuffie Hospital for a gunshot victim who succumbed to her injuries at 3:33 a.m. this morning.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Otekqueonna Williams of Thomson.

Williams is scheduled for an autopsy later this week with the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta.

According to the Coroner’s Office, Thomson Police, GBI, and the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.

