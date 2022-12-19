Deadly shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside

One man is dead after a shooting on the 2500 block of Jammes Road.

The shooting happened Sunday at around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was in his 20s.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has detectives looking for potential witnesses, as well as surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

According to records kept by Action News Jax, this is the 368th shooting reported in Jacksonville in 2022.

