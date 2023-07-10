Deadly shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside leads to an arrest

A man is behind bars, charged with a deadly shooting that happened last month on 103rd Street.

Police say Henry Lee Cotton, 31, was identified as a possible suspect not long after the shooting happened on June 30.

An arrest warrant was issued, and with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Tampa Police Department, Cotton was found on July 1.

He was booked into the Duval County Jail on July 8.

He’s charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and auto theft.

The victim in this case has not been identified, and police haven’t revealed a motive for the shooting.

Cotton is due in court again on July 31.

