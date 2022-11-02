Deadly shooting ‘justified’ after man pulls out gun during drug deal, DeKalb police say
DeKalb County police say a double shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon was “justified.”
One man was left dead and a second was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third man will not face charges, police confirmed Wednesday evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene on Penwood Place, where there were multiple officers and law enforcement vehicles and crime scene tape was strung around a car and an apartment building.
Police later confirmed when they arrived at the complex, they found Jamal Jenkins, 34, dead in the doorway of one of the apartments.
A 21-year-old man inside the apartment had also been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
TRENDING STORIES:
Autopsy report reveals new details about how Migos rapper Takeoff died
Woman kidnapped, ordered to tell daughter goodbye, and shot in ‘unspeakable’ attack
Woman calls for help saying her own brother stabbed her; police find her dead in DeKalb County
Investigators later learned that Jenkins came to the apartment to buy drugs, but pulled out a gun during the deal.
They say a third man then pulled out a gun and shot Jenkins.
Detectives have determined that the incident was a “justified homicide” and no charges are being filed.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]