After deadly shooting last fall, Kansas City restaurant with rooftop bar has closed

Boho Sway at Canary, a Caribbean-inspired restaurant with a popular rooftop lounge, has closed in midtown.

Grammy-nominated produced Joseph Macklin, known in the music world as Jo Blaq, opened Boho Sway last January at 3835 Main St. The restaurant hosted day parties, brunches, open mics and music nights themed around Bollywood and Latin artists.

“We wanted to create a space where people can come and socialize with their friends, talk, have a good conversation, drink, eat, go up to the rooftop, dance if they want to, listen to some Afro beats and go home and say that was a great night,” Macklin told The Star last year.

In October, Courtney Wickman was shot and killed outside Boho Sway by a patron who had been arguing with security guards and then fired stray bullets at the crowd while driving away. Wickman had spent the evening inside celebrating her 33rd birthday.

Joseph Macklin opened Boho Sway at Canary, 3835 Main St., in early 2023.

Charlie Lowe, who represents the property on behalf of Crossroads Real Estate Group, confirmed Boho Sway’s closing but said it was not the result of the October shooting.

“Totally unrelated,” Lowe said. “It was one of those things, I think, where it had more to do with operations. I don’t think the kitchen ever got fully utilized to its capacity.” The space, in the historic Netherland building, is currently for lease.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Macklin said he was looking for new locations.

“People loved (Boho Sway), so we’re trying to move it forward,” he said.