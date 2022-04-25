Deadly shooting in Lawrence overnight

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Lawrence.

It happened in the Market Street area, according to a statement from the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

Police responded to that area just before 2:00 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

There have been no arrests. The district attorney’s office says investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW