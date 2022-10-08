Deadly shooting at market in Merced County is under investigation by Sheriff’s Office

A shooting Friday night at a market in Merced County killed one person, who was described only as a male juvenile by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported at the Santa Nella Market in Santa Nella, a central San Joaquin Valley town east of the San Luis Reservoir. The young person who was shot was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday afternoon.

Deputies are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 209-385-7472. Tips can remain anonymous.