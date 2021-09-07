Deadly shooting in Marriott hotel lobby was a murder-suicide, Houston police say

A deadly shooting at a downtown Marriott hotel in Houston was a murder-suicide, police said.

Two people died in lobby of the Marriott Marquis Houston after the shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police department. The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m.

In a news conference broadcast by KRIV, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said a man in his 30s shot and a woman in her 20s and immediately shot himself. They had arrived at the hotel with suitcases, leading investigators to believe they intended to check in, he said.

“We do not think that this is a random event or incident,” Finner said. “We do believe – we have reason to believe – there is some type of relationship. The investigation is going to determine exactly what relationship it is.”

The downtown hotel is popular destination known for its Texas-shaped rooftop swimming pool. It’s located near the George R. Brown Convention Center and Minute Maid Park.

Man pulling gun from waistband accidentally kills 23-year-old girlfriend, Texas cops say

Woman falls from cliff to her death escaping border patrol agent in Texas, feds say

Texas sheriff remembered as a ‘gentle giant’ dies of COVID after ‘long, hard battle’