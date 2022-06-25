Deadly shooting at Nashville convenience store investigated as self-defense

Police are investigating whether the deadly shooting of a man at a West Nashville convenience store Friday night was done in self defense.

Jonathan Distefano, 41, died in the shooting at a Mapco on the 4300 block of Harding Pike, according to police. Distefano was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting and had physically engaged the clerk.

The shooting occurred after Distefano was reportedly being driven by family to a hospital for treatment of a mental health episode, according to the initial investigation.

Distefano got out of the vehicle and got into traffic and wound up on top of a moving car before rolling off, police said.

Then Distefano went to the nearby Mapco where the clerk was on a break inside his vehicle in the parking lot.

Distefano attempted to get into the clerk's vehicle. The clerk tried to get away, but was followed into the store. Distefano saw that he was carrying a gun and threatened to shoot him with it, according to police.

The two wrestled behind the counter and police were told Distefano tried to disarm the clerk. The clerk eventually pulled his pistol and shot Distefano.

No charges are issued. The investigation continues and results will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Self-defense investigated in deadly shooting at West Nashville gas station