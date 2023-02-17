Deadly shooting outside Dunkin’ Donuts under investigation in DeKalb County

Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a Dunkin’ Donuts location in DeKalb County.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes is at the scene at 2704 Candler Road, where dispatch confirmed police were investigating a shooting call Friday.

Fernandes and her photographer spotted a body being loaded into a DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office van near the handicap parking spot in front of the store.

Sources confirmed to Fernandes that it is a homicide investigation. It is unclear what led to the shooting or if police have a suspect in custody.

We’re working to learn more about the victim, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

The store posted a sign on its door that says the inside of the store will be closed until Saturday at 7 a.m. The drive-thru remains open.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb police for more details, but has not received a response. We have also reached out to Dunkin’ corporate offices for a comment.

