Deadly shooting in parking lot of Columbia motel, Richland County deputies say

A deadly shooting at a Columbia motel is being investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a shots fired call at the Economy Inn at 1029 Briargate Circle, the sheriff’s department said Monday in a news release. That’s near U.S. 176/Broad River Road and Exit 65 of Interstate 20.

When they arrived, deputies said they discovered the body of a 30-year-old man in the parking lot. The man had been shot multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the shooting victim after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

There is no word on a description of the shooter, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.