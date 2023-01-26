After deadly shooting at Pinnon's, Rockford man asks city to release information faster

Surveillance photos of a suspect in a shooting outside Pinnon Meats, 2324 N. Court St., in Rockford. The suspect was identified as William Jones, 40.

A Rockford man who used to work at Pinnon's, the scene of a deadly Jan. 11 shooting, is challenging city leaders to share more information, more quickly when a killer is on loose.

Lewis Hardin, a former eight-year employee of the store and co-worker of Peggy Anderson, the meat market employee who was killed in the shooting, addressed Rockford's City Council last week saying he doesn't understand why it took police so long to share information about Anderson's death, her stolen car and photos of the suspect.

"My thing is, there was no information given out right away," Hardin said. "You guys didn't release any information for 16 hours after the fact. There was a murderer walking through the community. And, you know, nobody knew.

"I feel at the bottom of my heart that if information would have been released to the public immediately. That that individual (would) not be on the streets, that he would be in custody right now, that he would not be in some other concrete jungle somewhere able to prey on the innocent."

City officials responded saying Hardin's timeline of event is not accurate.

"When it comes to asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a suspect, our police department releases information as soon as they have credible and verified information to pass along,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

Aldermen Tim Durkee, R-1, and Bill Rose, D-9, agreed with the mayor.

"In the heat of the moment, especially with adrenaline flowing, people think and say lots of things," Durkee said. "... Some information is accurate, some is not. That is not a bad thing. It’s just how we as humans process things. Police investigate these observations, determine what is accurate and reliable, and then release that information after vetting it."

"The video and pictures they put out took time to seek out," Rose said. "And I'd rather they get it right the first time, than rush an investigation and make mistakes."

Ald. Mark Bonne, D-14, said he understand both arguments.

"As someone who worked many years in the Register Star newsroom, albeit before scanner encryption, I can certainly understand some people's frustration. But as an alderman, the safety of our police officers is paramount, and I believe the vast majority of citizens would agree.

"Locating clear photographic images of suspects sometimes takes longer than people might assume, and my understanding is that was the case here. I also believe Rockford Police have to understand there's every reason to put information out to the news media and the public as soon as humanly possible so the news media and public might help in apprehending suspects, especially in violent crimes."

Hardin's criticism has prompted questions surrounding encryption of the city's police scanner channels, which prevents the public from listening to communication between emergency response agencies.

Both the mayor and Rose said they saw no need to revisit the city's decision to encrypt its scanner traffic saying it was a safety issue for police officers.

"We knew criminals were using scanners to get a step ahead of our police," Rose said. "It makes absolutely no sense to put our police at a disadvantage or potentially in harms way, so people can be entertained."

The suspect in Anderson's death has not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

