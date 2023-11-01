Deadly shooting in Pittsford ruled murder-suicide

Monroe County sheriff's deputies said Wednesday the two people found dead inside a Pittsford home last week was the result of a murder-suicide and of domestic violence.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Amy Young said that Andre Pellam, 47, shot Jasmine Adams, 33, multiple times inside the residence before he fatally shot himself with an illegal gun.

The pair, both Pittsford residents, were found dead inside a home on Tobey Road on Oct. 24 after a concerned family member called 911.

Deputies said that the fatal incident was contained within the household and that Adams and Pellam were in an intimate relationship.

Young said that Pellam had two charges pending following a September domestic incident following an incident with Adams at the Tobey Road home.

Deputies in September were called to the residence to investigate a domestic incident. Pellam at the time was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, Young said. Pellam was arraigned in Pittsford Town Court, where he was served with an order of protection and released on his own recognizance.

Domestic violence resources in Rochester, NY

According to New York State Criminal Justice Services, 4,549 domestic violence reports filed in Monroe County in 2022.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call or text Willow Domestic Violence Center at (585) 222-7233 or go to willowcenterny.org. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. Both hotlines are available daily, around the clock.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jasmine Adams, Andre Pellam dead in murder-suicide in Pittsford NY