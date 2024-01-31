Deadly shooting prompts I-8 closure in East County

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities on Tuesday shut down all westbound Interstate 8 freeway lanes in El Cajon after a deadly shooting.

The crash occurred around 8:36 p.m. on westbound I-8, located just west of North Mollison Ave., Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed to FOX 5.

Authorities say a pickup truck came off the main portion of I-8 and landed on the on-ramp from North Mollison Ave. to the freeway.

CHP received calls of a driver outside of the vehicle with a gunshot wound, Grieshaber said. When officers arrived, they confirmed the victim dead.

A gun and shell casing were also found found at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a potential road rage incident.

