Man, 55, found shot to death along rural Marion County road

The body of a 55-year-old man who had been shot to death was discovered late Thursday along a rural road, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called at about 10 p.m. to Southeast 174th Place near South Highway 475 and Southeast Highway 42, where they discovered the body of Darius Jones.

“Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no further danger to the public,” a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

Anyone with information about the shooting death is asked to call Marion County Detective Andrew Canterberry at 352-438-5932.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 and reference tip No. 2351.

See a map of the scene below:

