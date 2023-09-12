Deadly shooting reported in secluded area of Uptown Charlotte

A deadly shooting was reported at about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday in Uptown Charlotte, MEDIC said.

The homicide investigation was being conducted in the 700 block of West Ninth Street near Johnson Street.

Police told Channel 9 they were called to that area to investigate an assault with a deadly weapon where someone was seriously injured. When police arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced that person dead on the scene.

The scene is on the remote area of Ninth Street just outside the fencing of Pinewood Cemetery. Earlier this year, police found another person dead in that area.

“Hopefully, most people stay out of areas where there’s not a lot of traffic going on,” said Maj. Torri Tellis of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “But officers patrol all over, so in their patrols, they identify locations where people like to hide and hang out, and this would definitely be one of those locations.”

Channel 9 spoke to Deborah Phillips, the founder of Block Love Charlotte, a group that helps feed people who are homeless. She came to the area because friends asked her to help identify the car police had surrounded, near where they found the body.

She did not recognize the vehicle, which was a small, late-model, gray sedan. She did say that some people who are homeless like to hang out in that area.

Police have not yet identified the person who was killed and said at this time they have no information or description to release about a suspect.

