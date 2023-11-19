A deadly shooting Saturday night took a life in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police reported a homicide from Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m. KCPD was called to a house near the intersection of 24th and Lawn Street about a shooting.

This is located near the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City.

Behind the house, they found a man unresponsive, so they took him to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Theus Dewberry.

Police say witnesses at the scene told authorities they saw the victim having an interaction with an unknown suspect in front of the house. Shots were allegedly then fired, killing the victim.

If anyone has any information, or witnessed the shooting, they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

