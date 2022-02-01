Deadly shooting on Shady Lane in northeast Indianapolis under investigation

One man was killed in a shooting on a dead-end, residential street on Indianapolis’ northeast side Monday night, according to Indianapolis Police.

The shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 4300 block of Shady Lane, near the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Audubon Road, said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young.

Officers arrived and found a man outside the home with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, Young said.

"It's a fairly quiet street,” Young said. “As you can tell behind me, it's a dead-end street, so we are hoping and encouraging anyone with information to provide our homicide investigators with that information."

Investigators were canvassing the area Monday night in hopes of finding witnesses to the shooting, Young said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call IMPD homicide investigators at 317-327-3475. Alternatively, people can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS to provide information anonymously.

This article will update.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Deadly shooting on Shady Lane under investigation