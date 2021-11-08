Deadly shooting under investigating after man found shot in Harrison Twp. Sunday

Nov. 8—The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Harrison Twp. Sunday night.

Deputies responded to the 500 block of Forest Park Court around 9:20 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot, according to a press release.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was transported to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly known as Grandview Medical Center, where he died.

He has not been identified at this time.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a white Honda.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the shooting. We will update this story as more information is available.