Deadly shooting under investigation in Orange County

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday responded to the 1800 block of Baywood Avenue in Orlando for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, the found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

The homicide investigation is open and active. No further details were immediately available.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene gathering more information. Check back later for more information.

See a map of the scene below:

