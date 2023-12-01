Armed suspect shot and killed, deputy injured in Victorville shootout

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A deadly shootout broke out between a man and a deputy at a gas station in Victorville Friday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from an Arco gas station/ampm convenience store in the 13600 block of Bear Valley Road around 1:45 p.m. According to San Bernardino Sheriff Shannon Dicus, an armed suspect was in the area, with a woman locking herself inside the ampm bathroom trying to get away from him.

Deputies later said that the woman called police, saying her boyfriend, identified as Jorge Cardenas, had a gun.

A sergeant arrived at the scene and found Cardenas outside the store. When the sergeant tried to detain Cardenas, Cardenas ran into the building, turned around and pointed his gun at the sergeant. That's when the shooting started.

Both Cardenas and the sergeant were hit by bullets. Cardenas was pronounced dead at the scene. The sergeant was brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported Saturday that the sergeant was in stable condition.

Detectives with SBSD's Specialized Investigations Division are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 909-890-4904.