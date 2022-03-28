🌱 Deadly Shootout In Dallas + Food Assistance For Seniors

Hello again, Dallas! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Dallas Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Dallas Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Dallas long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

Breezy in the afternoon. High: 85 Low: 63.

Here are the top three stories in Dallas today:

One man is dead and another was injured after a weekend shootout in Dallas. An alleged altercation at 3508 Rio Grande led to shots being fired, which landed Jamien Olivares, 31, and Isidro Arzola, 34, in the hospital. Olivares later succumbed to his injuries, according to officials. A Grand Jury will determine if charges will be filed. (CBS Dallas / Fort Worth) Ten Dallas County students have received full four-year college scholarships to Southern Methodist University, which includes all tuition and fees. SMU awards the Dallas County Mustang Scholarship each year to local students who meet certain scholarship criteria. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) North Texas Food Bank has partnered with DoorDash to ensure that seniors in need are getting hot meals at home. Project DASH will deliver food boxes to seniors in the community. These boxes of food can be a “lifeline” for homebound individuals with limited income and mobility. (Patch)

Today in Dallas:

The Market At Dallas Farmers Market (10:00 AM)

Carter Blood Drive At UME Dallas Secondary Parking Lot (8:30 AM)

"Black Lives, Black Letters: Primary Sources in African American History and Literature" At Southern Methodist University (8:30 AM)

From my notebook:

Calling all Dallas residents with wanderlust: If you’ve been thinking about a trip to Melbourne, Australia, book your tickets now. Q uantas will have offer a route from DFW to MEL starting this December. (Facebook)

Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center is in need of volunteers. A few hours of time can make a big difference to animals who need love and human interaction. (Facebook)

Dallas Park and Recreation Department is hiring for summer positions. Pay starts at $15.50 per hour, and there are a variety of open positions available. (Facebook)

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

