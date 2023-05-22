Deadly skies: Extreme weather has killed 2 million people since 1970, UN report says

Extreme weather and climate events have killed more than 2 million people around the world in the past half-century, the United Nations' weather agency said in a new report released Monday.

In addition to their death toll, those events have caused economic damages of some $4.3 trillion.

While the number of deaths have decreased in recent years thanks to improved early warning systems, economic losses from the weather events "have soared," the World Meteorological Organization said. That trend of rising economic damage is expected to continue.

A man and a boy walk across an almost dried up bed of river Yamuna following hot weather in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 2, 2022.

Tropical cyclones are deadliest weather disasters

Worldwide, tropical cyclones (hurricanes, typhoons, and cyclones) were the primary cause of both human deaths and economic losses from weather-related events.

From 1970 to 2021, over 90% of reported deaths worldwide occurred in developing countries.

There were nearly 12,000 extreme weather, climate, and water-related events over the past half-century around the globe.

The U.S. alone had $1.7 trillion in economic losses due to extreme weather, which accounted for 39% of losses worldwide during the 51-year period.

When it comes to deaths, “the most vulnerable communities unfortunately bear the brunt of weather, climate and water-related hazards,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

The Geneva-based agency has also repeatedly warned about the impact of man-made climate change, saying rising temperatures have increased the frequency and intensity of extreme weather – including floods, hurricanes, cyclones, heat waves and drought.

Debris is strewn about tornado-damaged homes March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss.

Good news about early warnings

"Improved early warnings and coordinated disaster management has slashed the human casualty toll over the past half a century” the WMO said.

As an example, the organization mentioned Cyclone Mocha, which swept across Bangladesh and Myanmar earlier this month, leaving hundreds dead. While still a tragic toll, Taalas said that in previous catastrophes, "both Myanmar and Bangladesh suffered death tolls of tens and even hundreds of thousands of people.”

“Thanks to early warnings and disaster management these catastrophic mortality rates are now thankfully history,” he said. “Early warnings save lives.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres wants to ensure every person on Earth is protected by early warning systems by the end of 2027, the WMO said.

While the number of deaths globally due to weather has decreased in recent decades, the economic losses have increased.

