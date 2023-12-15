Deadly SR-905 crash near border prompts lane closures

SAN DIEGO — A deadly motorcycle crash Thursday prompted road closures near the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa, authorities said.

The collision occurred at 3:54 p.m. on eastbound State Route 905, located west of Britannia Boulevard, where a motorcyclist died from their injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol log.

Amber Alert issued for girl, 13, last seen in Imperial County

As of 4:53 p.m., all lanes on eastbound SR-905 in the aforementioned location have been closed due to the crash, Caltrans posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.