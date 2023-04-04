After deadly stabbing of Kewanee man, 4 arrested, including 2 teens

KEWANEE − A 38-year-old man died Saturday night after suffering multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and chest chest, according to the Kewanee Police Department.

Officers responded to a call for a disturbance at the intersection of North Lakeview Avenue and Hope Way at approximately 9:24 p.m. April 1. The arriving officer called for paramedics and began CPR.

Paramedics transferred the victim − identified as Clifton Parks of Kewanee − to OSF Saint Luke’s Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Police Department.

Officers arrested four individuals, including two male teens − ages 14 and 16. All four individuals were from Kewanee. Both juveniles were taken to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg.

The 16-year-old faces preliminary charges of mob action and second degree murder, while the 14-year-old is being charged with mob action and aggravated battery.

Two adults are also facing preliminary charges in connection to the stabbing. Justin Kentner, 34, was arrested for aggravated battery and obstructing justice. Andrea Peach, 35, was arrested for obstructing justice. Kentner was taken to the Henry County Jail, while Peach was issued a court date on May 22 at Henry County Courthouse. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any additional details regarding the investigation can call the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911.

