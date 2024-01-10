Deadly stabbing at McDonald’s in Lawrence under investigation, DA says

Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a fast food restaurant Tuesday night.

Officers responding to the McDonald’s at 50 Broadway around 5 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress found an adult male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

The victim was treated on scene by medical personnel and transported to Lawrence Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

No arrests have been made.

The stabbing remains under investigation by members of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

