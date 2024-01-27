A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing that prompted a SWAT callout Friday evening in Plainview.

According to the Plainview Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 9 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of W. 22nd.

Responding officers and emergency medical personnel reported finding a man in the driveway of the residence, suffering from an injury to the head.

According to PPD, the victim, 27-year-old Fabian Rios, was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview, where he was pronounced dead.

The individual suspected of inflicting the fatal injury, Richard Garza, remained inside the residence, where Plainview SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene.

According to PPD, several attempts were made to have Garza come out of the home; however, a search warrant for the residence was acquired, and SWAT forced entry into the home.

Garza was located and arrested without further incident and was taken to Covenant Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered before his arrest.

According to police, Garza already faced a warrant for his arrest for Violating Sex Offender Registration requirements and now faces an additional charge of murder.

This is a developing story. Follow lubbockonline.com as more details become available.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Deadly stabbing prompts SWAT callout, arrest in Plainview