Deadly storm causes power outages, grounds flights

Severe winter weather has left nearly 70,000 Texans without power as of Thursday morning, as freezing temperatures continue to move eastward across the U.S.According to poweroutage.us, another 24,000 customers in Arkansas have also lost power. These outages comes roughly one year after massive power outages swept across the Lone Star State, resulting in over 200 deaths and prompting criticisms of the state's preparedness against colder...