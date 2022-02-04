Deadly storm causes power outages, grounds flights
A massive winter storm has caused dangerous travel conditions and power outages in several states. Kris Van Cleave has more details.
“It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
The Friday morning commute will likely be hazardous for much of the region.
Winter Storm Landon is expected to bring hazardous, perhaps impossible, driving conditions to northern Ohio Thursday with 8 to 18 inches of snow.
Severe winter weather has left nearly 70,000 Texans without power as of Thursday morning, as freezing temperatures continue to move eastward across the U.S.According to poweroutage.us, another 24,000 customers in Arkansas have also lost power. These outages comes roughly one year after massive power outages swept across the Lone Star State, resulting in over 200 deaths and prompting criticisms of the state's preparedness against colder...
Cruz's trip to Mexico last year during a historic winter storm is still leaving many Twitter users cold.
This map shows how much snow fell in the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas.
A solar flare that erupted Saturday evening could mean some Americans may see the northern lights Wednesday evening.
North Jersey and the Poconos are expected to get the worst of it, with potential hazardous conditions as far south as Toms River.
Oncor’s website showed outages all across the region Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
Winter storm Landon is expected to be a powerful storm bringing snow and ice across a large portion of the U.S. on Wednesday but will miss Wisconsin.
How much snow fell in Fort Collins, Loveland and other parts of Colorado? Here's a list.
A dangerous winter storm is dropping snow, sleet and ice in Texas, knocking out power to over 60,000 customers and closing an airport. Operations at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport are suspended until at least 12 p.m. ET Thursday. Texas officials are urging residents to stay home as ice and snow accumulate on roads.
As Winter Storm Landon moves through Kentucky, freezing rain and ice has left thousands of households without power.
A winter storm warning is in effect for much of southern Michigan. Follow our real-time weather radar and live traffic updates.
Emily Wahls has your snowy weather update!
FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr talks about the potential for freezing rain and the impact it may have Friday across the Delaware Valley and into the Lehigh Valley.
Fort Collins snow totals reached 9 inches during the storm, while some foothills areas received 1-2 feet. How did those numbers compare to forecasted totals?
Ice is expected to start accumulation in Lexington as early as Thursday afternoon.
As of early this morning, Indianapolis recorded more than an inch of snow from winter storm Landon, according to the National Weather Service.
Northern Stark can expect snow — lots of it. Southern Stark can expect sleet and then snow, still a lot of it — unless Mother Nature changes her mind.