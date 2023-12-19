A deadly storm battered the Northeast, killing at least four people and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. Pope Francis has approved blessings for same-sex couples − if they don't resemble marriage. Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, will be laid to rest.

Deadly storm pounds the Northeast, knocking out power and grounding flights

An intense storm system battered the Northeast with torrential rains and fierce winds Monday, knocking out power, forcing flight cancellations and killing at least four people. Warnings were issued in more than a half dozen states from North Carolina to Maine. Power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands in an area stretching north from Virginia through New England as of early Tuesday morning, according to poweroutage.us. AccuWeather meteorologists warned that colder air will sweep in Tuesday, with brief bursts of heavy snow that could be dangerous for motorists. Read more

Cars are left stranded in flood waters on River St in Paterson, NJ on Monday Dec. 18, 2023.

Pope Francis approves blessings for same-sex couples if they don’t resemble marriage

Pope Francis has formally permitted priests to perform blessings for same-sex couples, a move that stops short of sanctioning same-sex marriages. The Vatican document released Monday says the blessing should not be conferred at the same time as a civil union, using set rituals or with clothing and gestures that are part of a wedding. Jim Bretzke, a priest and professor of theology, said that while the Pope will likely face criticism from both those who oppose same-sex marriage and supporters who don't feel the church has gone far enough, the document is a "very positive contribution." Read more

Same-sex couples take part in a public blessing ceremony in front of the Cologne Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, on Sept. 20, 2023. Pope Francis has formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, with a new document released Monday Dec. 18, 2023 explaining a radical change in Vatican policy by insisting that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to “an exhaustive moral analysis” to receive it.

Israel strikes south Gaza and raids a hospital as war grinds on with renewed US support

Israeli strikes killed at least 28 Palestinians in southern Gaza and troops raided one of the last functioning hospitals in the north as the country pressed ahead with its offensive against Hamas on Tuesday. Israeli forces raided the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City according to the church that operates it and detained most of its staff. After meeting with Israeli officials Monday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signaled that the U.S. would continue shielding Israel from growing international calls for a cease-fire as the United Nations Security Council was set to hold another vote Tuesday. Read more

People gather to inspect the rubble of a building destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 19, 2023 amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

Jonathan Majors dropped by Marvel Studios after being found guilty of assault

A Manhattan jury convicted Jonathan Majors of assaulting his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari on Monday, concluding a two-week trial that the actor hoped would salvage his damaged reputation. The jury found Majors guilty of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation. The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star was also acquitted of a different assault charge and of aggravated harassment. Majors' sentencing was set for Feb. 6. He faces the possibility of up to a year in jail for the assault conviction. Read more

US actor Jonathan Majors leaves a courtroom after being found guilty of assault and harassment of his former girlfriend, at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York City on December 18, 2023.

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor to be laid to rest at funeral

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will be laid to rest with funeral services Tuesday. President Joe Biden and Chief Justice John Roberts are scheduled to speak at the funeral for the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. O’Connor was an Arizona native who served as an unwavering voice of moderate conservatism on the high court for more than two decades. The rancher’s daughter was nominated in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan and came to wield considerable influence on the nine-member court. O’Connor retired at age 75 and died Dec. 1 in Phoenix. Read more

Sandra Day O'Connor was the first woman justice. Biden wanted her to own it.

The casket of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor arrives at the United States Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 18, 2023. O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, died on Dec. 1, 2023.

Photo of the day: Iceland volcano erupts after earthquakes, evacuations

A volcanic eruption in Iceland started Monday night. The Associated Press reports that the skies over the Reykjanes Peninsula turned orange and that the civil service is on high alert. With the looming threat of volcanic eruption, the Blue Lagoon, a human-made geothermal pool and tourist destination was closed after the seismic activity and the town of Grindavik, population 3,400, has been evacuated. Read more

People watch as the night sky is illuminated by the eruption of a volcano in Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

