Deadly thunderstorms lash Australia's east

STORY: Australia on Wednesday (December 27) grappled with the aftermath of deadly thunderstorms that uprooted trees, damaged buildings.

"Just inside all you could hear was all the banging and things breaking, the whole time you know that’s more and more damage to the house and stuff," resident Paul Boyton told Reuters.

Wild weather lashed the states of Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland on Dec. 25 and 26 bringing large hailstones and torrential rains. Strong winds blew off roofs and brought down trees in some of the worst-affected areas. More than 90,000 households are still without power.

Queensland Premier Steven Miles said the storm took down a concrete power pole, which was "pretty significant and unprecedented."

Miles said the damage from Cyclone Jasper, which hit the state earlier this month, and the latest thunderstorms could be in "the billions."