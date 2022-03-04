Deadly Thursday night shooting is third Des Moines homicide of 2022

Des Moines police are investigating the city's third homicide of 2022 after a deadly shooting Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Walker Street at about 8:50 p.m. Thursday, where first responders found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot injury, according to a news release. That man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was taken to a Des Moines hospital where he later died.

It's the city's third homicide of the year and second fatal shooting.

Trishay Marsean Thompson, 24, of Des Moines was shot Jan. 9 and died from those injuries Jan. 27, marking the city's first homicide of the year. No arrests have been announced in Thompson’s killing.

Des Moines police arrested Clarence Reed, 33, on Feb. 26 for allegedly stabbing 35-year-old Randi Light to death early that morning. Reed has been charged with first-degree murder.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 34-year-old man killed in Des Moines shooting Thursday