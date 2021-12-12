Deadly tornadoes rip through Midwest, leaving historic levels of damage

A series of tornadoes battered at least six states across the Midwest on Friday night, killing more than 70 people and leaving behind historic levels of damage. David Begnaud reports from Mayfield, Kentucky, one of the hardest hit areas.

