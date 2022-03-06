Deadly tornadoes sweep through Iowa
Tornadoes were caught from several angles as storms on Saturday took the lives of seven people, including two children.
Authorities say six people are dead after a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging homes, knocking down trees and toppling power lines.
'There it is' KCCI Stormchaser captures tornado in Madison County
A tornado that ripped through Winterset on Saturday killed six people, including two people under that age of 5. Another person was killed in Lucas County.
Look at that thing go!
AccuWeather's Tony Laubach reports on the possibility of one or two strong tornadoes and flash flooding on March 6.
At least seven people were killed in severe storms near central Iowa on Saturday — making it the deadliest storm to hit the state since a deadly twister shredded Parkersburg in 2008.Driving the news: Four adults and two children died in Madison County and several more adults sustained serious injuries, emergency management officials announced.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Another person died in the early evening storms in rural Lucas County, KCCI repo
AccuWeather's Tony Laubach is in Iowa to give an update on the incoming storms passing through the area.
A severe weather system spawned at least one tornado that killed several people in Winterset, Iowa. Here's what we know about the storm.