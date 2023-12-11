After deadly tornadoes, Tennessee has stepped up for our community. Here's how to help.

Like many Middle Tennessee residents, I heard from friends and family across the country who saw the news of the devastating EF3 and EF2 tornadoes that hit the region Saturday night.

The reactions were essentially: “Are you okay? Do you need anything?”

Six people are confirmed dead, dozens are hospitalized, and homes, shops and factories are damaged or in the disrepair in Clarksville, Madison, Hendersonville, Gallatin and Springfield.

The warnings including the city sirens, the ongoing television and social media meteorological reports, and mobile news alerts were unnerving but essential to keeping people as safe and informed as possible.

I am grateful that my family is fine, and I am also thankful to the first responders, state and municipal leaders, and volunteers who helped during and after the storm. They are working to bring the power back, healing those who are hurt and finding a place to live for those who need it.

For anyone who has been shaken by a tornado, whether it be the 1998 storms in East Nashville or the twisters of 2020, recovery will take time and take continued effort and attention.

Shiann Arnold packs up Christmas decorations inside of her damaged home in Clarksville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing at least six people and leaving more than 160,000 Middle Tennessee residents without power.

“Nashville is a place where when we face adversity, the community always steps up,” said Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell. “The amount of outreach I have received … has been astonishing.”

People are wanting to help in the ways they can: Money, time, and good intentions and prayers.

We need them and we are fortunate to live in a community where people step up quickly to make things better for those in need.

Here are just a few ways to help victims of the Middle Tennessee tornadoes

Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Emergency Response Fund:

www.cfmt.org

615-321-4939

givingback@cfmt.org

United Way of Greater Nashville

unitedwaygreaternashville.org

Call 211 for help

Hands On Nashville

For volunteer opportunities: hon.org

Many other organizations and nonprofits are accepting donations and offers of help. You can view a comprehensive list on Tennessean.com.

Help in the ways you can and keep your community in your hearts and minds. We have endured so much together over the years and the community will get through this in time.

