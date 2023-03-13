Deadly Trotwood fire being investigated as homicide, police say

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in a house fire Sunday, according to Trotwood police.

Trotwood police and firefighters were called to respond to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue. Firefighters located a man and multiple dogs inside the home, a spokesperson for the Trotwood Police Department said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘There’s smoke coming from everywhere;’ 1 confirmed dead following fire in Trotwood

The man was pronounced deceased on scene, the spokesperson said. His identity has not been released at this time.

The animals found inside the home survived.

>> PHOTOS: 1 person confirmed dead following fire in Trotwood

Police and fire are currently working together on the investigation, the spokesperson said. It is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trotwood Police Department Detectives at 937-854-3988.

Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff

Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff

Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff

Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff

Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff

Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff