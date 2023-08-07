Deadly Tucson police shooting under investigation by Pima County deputies

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at about 11 p.m. near Roger and Flowing Wells roads in Tucson.

Police were informed that an unidentified victim's ex-boyfriend had forced his way into the house and was still inside, officials said. The victim was able to flee and reported that a family member was still inside.

Once police arrived, they contacted him and became aware that he was armed with a knife, officials said. Police asked the man multiple times to drop the knife but did not and walked toward the officers.

A responding officer then shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said no other injuries were reported during the incident.

The Tucson Police Department is the lead investigator in this incident with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department conducting a separate investigation into the matter.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Deadly Tucson police shooting under investigation