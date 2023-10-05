Deadly Typhoon Koinu Batters Southern Taiwan

At least one person was killed and more than 300 injured after a record-setting typhoon swept across the southern tip of Taiwan October 4 into October 5, reports said.

Typhoon Koinu brought a recorded wind gust of 212.9 mph (342.7 km/h) to Orchid Island on Wednesday night, which, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA), is the highest wind gust recorded in Taiwan since the organization’s founding in 1986.

Satellite footage from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere shows the typhoon’s landfall on Wednesday and its movement across southern Taiwan into Thursday.

As of late Thursday, Koinu was tracking west toward Hong Kong at a speed of 6.2 mph (10 km/h), according to the CWA. Credit: CSU/CIRA & JMA/JAXA via Storyful