Deadly Walmart crash: Suspect intentionally crashed into Georgia store, police say

Investigators have determined that a deadly crash into a Walmart store in Georgia was intentional.

Thomasville police have now charged Khalil Pugh, 18, with malice murder and felony murder in addition to his previous charges.

Georgia State Patrol says the 18-year-old crashed into the front doors of the Walmart off U.S. 19 and intentionally hit people inside the store.

The crash killed 66-year-old Kenneth Kennedy and injured one woman.

Witnesses at the scene reported that Pugh was driving recklessly and at high speeds in a Toyota Camry in the parking lot before the crash.

After he crashed, investigators say Pugh tried to run from the scene, but employees and customers stopped him from leaving.

Police said they are still going through surveillance video and hope to speak with witnesses. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call detectives at (229) 227-3302.

On Monday, family members will hold a memorial service for Kennedy in Tallahassee.

Kennedy served in the U.S. Army for 25 years and worked for 17 years as a U.S. Postal Service worker, according to his obituary.

