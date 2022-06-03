Deadly weapons enhancement lands man in jail

Jun. 3—WILKES-BARRE — A 23-year-old man could have been sentenced to house arrest and probation until prosecutors applied a tactic that landed him in jail for up to 18 months.

Lamar Tyriq Jordan, 23, of Charles Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arrested by Wilkes-Barre police after he discharged at least three rounds from a handgun into a vehicle occupied by a woman on Baltimore Street in the Boulevard Townhomes complex on Aug. 27, 2020.

Court records say Jordan was arguing with the woman about a cellphone charger prior to the shooting.

When Jordan was arrested, police said he was in possession of an unregistered Glock .45-caliber handgun with a round in its chamber and six rounds in the 10-round magazine, court records say.

Jordan pled guilty to propelling missles into an occupied vehicle while prosecutors withdrew a felony aggravated assault charge against him.

During his sentencing hearing Thursday, Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas said it was fortunate no one was killed or seriously injured.

Prosecutors requested to apply the deadly weapons enhancement under the state's sentencing guidelines that heightened Jordan's sentencing, which eliminated house arrest and probation.

Lupas sentenced Jordan to six to 18 months to be served at the county correctional facility.