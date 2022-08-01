Deadly wildfire burns out of control in Northern California

Reuters Videos

STORY: "The Speaker has the right to visit Taiwan, and the Speaker of the House has visited Taiwan before, without incident," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a briefing.Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, three people briefed on the matter said, as China warned that its military would never "sit idly by" if she visited the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.Kirby said that nothing about Pelosi's possible trip changed U.S. policy toward Taiwan."Put simply, there is no reason to turn a potential visit consistent with long-standing U.S. policy into some sort of crisis, or conflict," he said.