Deadly wildfire burns out of control in Northern California
Officials say two people have died and homes have been destroyed in Siskiyou County, California. The McKinney Fire could be impacted by more wind and lightning.
The McKinney Fire has only been burning for two days, but it’s already scorched more than 51,000 acres, officials said.
California and several other Western states are battling major wildfires that are spreading quickly. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with Captain Joseph Amador, the public information officer for the Oak Fire response, about the progress being made against that blaze and the very active wildfire season California has seen so far.
The death toll due to severe flooding in Kentucky has reached 35. Meanwhile, a wildfire in McKinney, California, has burned more than 55,000 acres while killing two so far.
“We lost everything today… everything except what matters most.”
Monsoonal rains hit the Las Vegas strip and surrounding communities over the last few days, causing flooding, power outages, and property damage.
Six miles and six degrees was the difference in an unofficial study of an urban heat island and the National Weather Service’s official gauge.
On the site of former World War I battlefields, a huge wildfire has caused hundreds of unexploded ordnances to be detonated, according to local media.
She and her research teams have studied plant life in the volcano’s blast zone and avalanche flows since its cataclysmic eruption.
Efforts to deter the walrus from lounging on watercraft have been largely unsuccessful.
Thinking of hiking to the Hyperion tree in the Redwood National Park? Think again. Visiting the world's tallest tree leads to jail time or a $5K fine.
Her owner was “stumped on how to get her out.”
There have been four occasions in the past 30 years when the Atlantic has had no named storms between July 3 and Aug. 3.
Multiple wildfires have ignited around southern and central Oregon.